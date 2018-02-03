(WXYZ) - A few light snow showers will be possible this morning and afternoon with snow increasing across Metro Detroit tonight. The steadiest snow will come on Sunday with messy travel conditions across Lower Michigan. A total of 3"-6" is expected by Sunday evening.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Today: Occasional snow showers during the day, but little to no accumulation is expected until after sunset. Snow totals could be around 1" by midnight. Highs: 30-33 / Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Lows: 29-30 / Winds: W 10-20

SUNDAY: Roads may be slick in the morning and in the afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow showers throughout the day. Lighter snow showers taper off after sunset. Additional snow totals of 3-5" possible.