An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for all of Southeast Michigan for Thursday. Pollutants are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range Wednesday and Thursday with some locations reaching the Unhealthy range.

Metro Detroit Weather: Soggy & milder start to the day

Today: Morning rain with a soggy start. Skies will gradually clear from north to south in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: The rain will clear out with clearing skies and cooler temps in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with drier air. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

The Weekend:

Mike Taylor Weekend Forecast

