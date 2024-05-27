Metro Detroit Weather: Soggy start to Memorial Day

Rain and storm chances will linger to start the week. Drier conditions will return after Wednesday morning.

Memorial Day: Breezy with mostly cloudy skies and some early showers. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: A few showers around with temps in the 60s. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Partial sun with a 40% chance of some showers and a little thunder. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

