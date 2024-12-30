Metro Detroit Weather: Soggy start to Monday

Today: Showers wrapping up in the morning, leading to sunshine for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 G30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid to low 30s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Rain and snow showers return. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Showers will end by midday, leading to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s Monday afternoon.

Another storm moves in from the west-southwest Tuesday for the final day of 2024. Above freezing temperatures will lead to precipitation initially falling as rain, but will transition to snow showers as colder air filters in. A dusting of snow is possible for New Years Eve leading to slippery travel conditions for those out late.

Lake effect snow showers are likely into Wednesday, with potentially more chances later this week, as northwest winds pick up and temperatures drop. Highs by Friday will be in the low to mid 20s, with lows in the teens.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

