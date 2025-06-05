Metro Detroit Weather: Soggy start to the day

Today: Rain showers in the morning then mostly cloudy in the afternoon, cooler with highs near 70° with 71° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps in the mid 50s. Winds: Light
Friday: Partial sun with a slight shower chance. The best chance will be south of Detroit. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 97%
- Dew point: 56°
- Pressure: 30.05 in
- Wind speed: 10 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 5.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:56 AM
- Sunset: 09:06 PM