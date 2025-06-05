Metro Detroit Weather: Soggy start to the day

Today: Rain showers in the morning then mostly cloudy in the afternoon, cooler with highs near 70° with 71° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps in the mid 50s. Winds: Light

Friday: Partial sun with a slight shower chance. The best chance will be south of Detroit. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

