Metro Detroit Weather: Soggy start to the day

Today: Rain showers in the morning then mostly cloudy in the afternoon, cooler with highs near 70° with 71° in Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with cooler temps in the mid 50s. Winds: Light

Friday: Partial sun with a slight shower chance. The best chance will be south of Detroit. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 97%
  • Dew point: 56°
  • Pressure: 30.05 in
  • Wind speed: 10 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 5.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:56 AM
  • Sunset: 09:06 PM

