Metro Detroit Weather: Soggy start to the weekend

Lingering rain this morning and afternoon. Temps will be stuck in the low 50s with lots of clouds today and Sunday. Breezy winds will make it feel like the 40s at times.

Today: Cloudy and breezy with temps in the mid 50s. Steadiest rain will be in the morning through midday. Winds: NE 15-30 mph.

Tonight: The heavy rain moves out with a few showers returning in the AM. Lows will be in the upper 40s. Winds: ENE 10 - 20 mph.

Sunday: A chilly and breezy day with a slight rain chance. The day will start in the mid 40s for the marathon runners and highs will end up in the low to mid 50s again. Winds: N 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

