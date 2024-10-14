Metro Detroit Weather: Soggy weather to start the week

Rain continues today, with otherwise partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north at 10 mph, with a few gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures drop Monday night into Tuesday morning into the 30s. Frost will be likely outside the immediate Metro Detroit region.

Partly sunny skies continue Tuesday, with a chance for showers up near Lake Huron. Temperatures climb to near 50°, with 51° expected in Detroit.

High pressure will bring sunshine Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures slowly warming each day. Lows will be in the 30s Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s. Lows start back in the 30s Thursday, but highs climb to near 60°. Lows start again in the 30s Friday, but highs climb into the low to mid 60s. Finally on Saturday temperatures start in the low 40s and climb into the upper 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: N 10 G20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with stray showers . Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 10 G20 mph.

Tuesday: The coolest day of the week and cloudy at times. Chance for a shower near Lake Huron. Highs near 50°. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

