Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler & less humid today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and comfortable highs near 77°.

Saturday: Pick of the weekend with mostly clear skies, low humidity and temps in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Starts off dry with the chance of rain increasing during the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

