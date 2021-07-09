Watch
Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler & less humid today

Posted at 4:37 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 04:38:38-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and comfortable highs near 77°.

Saturday: Pick of the weekend with mostly clear skies, low humidity and temps in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Starts off dry with the chance of rain increasing during the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

