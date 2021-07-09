Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler & less humid today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and comfortable highs near 77°.
Saturday: Pick of the weekend with mostly clear skies, low humidity and temps in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Starts off dry with the chance of rain increasing during the day. Highs in the mid 70s.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
