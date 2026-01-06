A storm system will bring rain showers across the area this morning.. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark at this time, leading to possible areas of freezing rain and icy conditions. Temperatures will hold close to freezing through mid morning keeping the threat for icy roads through rush hour. Temperatures will climb in the afternoon into the upper 30s and may even hit 40° in a few spots. As the storm starts to move out during the evening, colder air will move in a bring the chance for some light snow into early Tuesday night north of Detroit. Accumulation will be little to none.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Spotty freezing rain possible this morning

Quiet weather moves in for Wednesday and most of Thursday with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Another storm system moves in Thursday late through Friday. This should be only rain with all of the warmth around. Lingering moisture this coming weekend will go from a mix to snow as it cools down again.

Today: A mix of rain and freezing rain early this morning, changing to all rain by the afternoon as temps reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy skies with leftover showers and snow showers moving through. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with steady temps reaching the upper 30s. Winds: 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor