Metro Detroit Weather: Staying cool with clouds & showers

Cooler air continues through today with morning temperatures in the mid 30s to around 40° and afternoon highs in the mid 50s. A few showers are possible, especially in the afternoon, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. The best chance for a little sun will be late in the day.

Our coldest temperatures happen Friday and Saturday mornings with lows in the low to mid 30s. Frost is possible both mornings. Plan to protect any sensitive vegetation. Warmer temperatures return next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower chance. Highs will be in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10 mph.

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