Metro Detroit Weather: Staying mild most of this week

An Air Quality Alert is in effect today across Southeast Michigan as fine particle pollution (PM2.5) levels become elevated. The recent warm-up is melting the snowpack, which releases trapped road salt, dust, and vehicle exhaust particles back into the air. With light winds and a stable atmosphere in place, those pollutants are not dispersing well and instead linger near the surface. This may lead to reduced air quality, especially for sensitive groups such as children, older adults, and those with respiratory conditions. Limiting prolonged outdoor activity can help reduce exposure until conditions improve later.

A milder push of air continues to settle into Southeast Michigan today, helping temperatures climb well above mid-February normals. Expect a mix of clouds and some filtered sunshine through the day, with highs reaching around 50° in Detroit this afternoon. It stays dry for most areas with only a light south to southwest breeze adding to the milder feel. Into tonight, clouds linger and temperatures ease back into the lower 30s, keeping things quiet with no significant weather impacts expected.

Clouds increase across the Detroit area again on Tuesday as the next system begins to organize to our southwest. It will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 40s across the Detroit area, which is still a bit above average for mid-February. Winds stay relatively light, gradually turning more easterly through the day. Most of the daytime hours remain dry, but moisture starts to increase late, and there is a growing chance for rain to develop Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday as a more organized system moves in. We'll keep an eye on the temps north of Detroit - since Freezing Rain will be possible to start Wednesday morning.

A more organized system moves through the Great Lakes on Wednesday, bringing unsettled weather. Expect mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain developing, especially from late morning into the afternoon as the system lifts in. Temperatures stay mild, with highs expected to reach the upper 40s and low 50s in Detroit, so most of what falls during the day should be rain. Overall, it’s a gray, damp, and breezy midweek day with minor travel impacts possible during steadier rain. As a side note, this setup does not strongly favor thunderstorms but a few rumbles are possible. There is just enough lift and slightly milder air aloft that a brief, isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out, mainly late morning into the afternoon, but the overall lightning risk remains very low. Severe weather is not expected around here but strong storms are possible south of us.

Monday: Partly sunny after some early low clouds and possible fog. Temps warm quickly with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s again. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog with lows near 34. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s, with 48° in Detroit. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of rain in the morning and afternoon with highs back in the 50s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

