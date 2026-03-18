Metro Detroit Weather: Still chilly with snow closing in

Another cold day across Metro Detroit with scattered snow showers continuing at times. High temperatures remain well below the mid-March average, topping out in the low to mid 30s for most areas, with upper 30s possible near Detroit and south toward Monroe. Winds shift to the south at 10–20 mph, which may take a slight edge off the chill compared to yesterday, but it will still feel brisk.

A chilly night ahead with a wintry mix possible at times towards morning. Temperatures settle near the freezing mark, generally in the low 30s, which could allow for some light slick spots where any precipitation lingers. Winds remain light, so while it won’t be as blustery, it will still feel cold under mostly cloudy skies. The morning starts cold in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies, then scattered showers develop late morning into midday as temperatures climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. A few lingering showers are possible early in the afternoon before conditions trend drier, with mostly cloudy skies sticking around through the evening. Highs top out in the mid 40s, making for a noticeable improvement compared to the recent chill, though still a bit below average for this time of year.

Friday brings scattered showers with highs in the low 50s, followed by a quick warm-up Saturday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures pushing the upper 50s. Sunday looks a bit unsettled again with a chance for a morning mix before reaching around 50 degrees. Cooler air returns to start the new week, with highs dropping into the low to mid 40s Monday and Tuesday under partly cloudy skies.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight snow shower chance. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with 38° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. It will be more rain than snow. Highs will push back to the mid to upper 40s with 48° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

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