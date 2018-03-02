Metro Detroit Weather: Storm moves away, sun returns

(WXYZ) - The snow is all gone and the clean up begins. Snowfall amounts range from 4 to 8 for most of Metro Detroit . Only a spotty snow shower or flurries remain this morning. Watch for icy spots on area roads during this morning.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Clouds gradually breaking. Spotty flurries & colder. Lows: 27-29 / Winds: NW 15-25

This afternoon: Mostly sunny and colder. Afternoon highs near 40° / Winds: NW 15-25

Tonight: Clear & cold. Lows near 23 / Winds NW 5-10

Saturday: Generous sunshine with highs in the low 40s.

