Metro Detroit Weather: Storm moves away, sun returns

(WXYZ) - The snow is all gone and the clean up begins. Snowfall amounts range from 4 to 8 for most of Metro Detroit . Only a spotty snow shower or flurries remain this morning. Watch for icy spots on area roads during this morning.
Next 48 Hours:
This morning: Clouds gradually breaking. Spotty flurries & colder. Lows: 27-29 / Winds: NW 15-25
This afternoon: Mostly sunny and colder. Afternoon highs near 40° / Winds: NW 15-25
Tonight: Clear & cold. Lows near 23 / Winds NW 5-10
Saturday: Generous sunshine with highs in the low 40s.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
