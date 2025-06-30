Metro Detroit Weather: Storms possible again today

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Monday, June 30

Today: Clouds increase, storm chance increases after 2 PM, a few could be strong/severe. Temps in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking the chance for storms to start the week

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s to near 70. Winds: S 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, less humid with highs near 84°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

