Metro Detroit Weather: Storms possible again today

Weather Planner Plus: Monday, June 30
Weather Planner Plus: Monday, June 30

Today: Clouds increase, storm chance increases after 2 PM, a few could be strong/severe. Temps in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s to near 70. Winds: S 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, less humid with highs near 84°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

  • Humidity: 88%
  • Dew point: 69°
  • Pressure: 29.9 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: S
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 05:59 AM
  • Sunset: 09:14 PM

