Metro Detroit Weather: Storms possible again today

Weather Planner Plus: Monday, June 30
Today: Clouds increase, storm chance increases after 2 PM, a few could be strong/severe. Temps in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking the chance for storms to start the week
Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 60s to near 70. Winds: S 5 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, less humid with highs near 84°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 88%
- Dew point: 69°
- Pressure: 29.9 in
- Wind speed: 4 mph
- Wind direction: S
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 05:59 AM
- Sunset: 09:14 PM