Metro Detroit Weather: Stray AM storm possible

Some showers are possible this morning. Highs will be around 80° or higher for the next few days.

Stable and cooler air returns Thursday, with mostly sunny skies expected and highs in the upper 70s.

Showers and storms could return Friday evening, with more chances for showers and storms during the holiday weekend.

Today: Partly sunny. Showers are possible early and then again in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high around 80°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

