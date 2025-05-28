Metro Detroit Weather: Stray showers continue tonight

This Evening: Cloudy skies with a few showers and temps in the 50s. Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Rain lifts to the north and clears out for the morning. Temps remain in the low 50s. Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Highs jump to the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or storms. Warmer highs in the upper 70s.

