Metro Detroit Weather: Stray showers continue tonight

This Evening: Cloudy skies with a few showers and temps in the 50s. Winds: Light and Variable
Tonight: Rain lifts to the north and clears out for the morning. Temps remain in the low 50s. Winds: Light and Variable
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Highs jump to the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or storms. Warmer highs in the upper 70s.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 84%
- Dew point: 53°
- Pressure: 30.0 in
- Wind speed: 4 mph
- Wind direction: E
- Visibility: 5.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:00 AM
- Sunset: 09:00 PM