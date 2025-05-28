Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Stray showers continue tonight

Rain is rolling through Metro Detroit this evening with temps holding steady in the 50s. Skies will trend brighter with warmer temps heading into next week.
Metro Detroit Weather: Stray showers continue tonight
Posted
and last updated

This Evening: Cloudy skies with a few showers and temps in the 50s. Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Rain lifts to the north and clears out for the morning. Temps remain in the low 50s. Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Highs jump to the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or storms. Warmer highs in the upper 70s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew point: 53°
  • Pressure: 30.0 in
  • Wind speed: 4 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 5.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:00 AM
  • Sunset: 09:00 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk