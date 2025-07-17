Metro Detroit Weather: Stray showers with clearing skies

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Thursday, July 17
Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Skies should clear up by the evening with highs in the low 80s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: A slight chance for more rain
Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with lows in the 50s and low 60s across the area. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with drier air and cooler temps. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 81%
- Dew point: 65°
- Pressure: 29.81 in
- Wind speed: 16 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:10 AM
- Sunset: 09:06 PM