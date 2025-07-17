Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Stray showers with clearing skies

A cold front today will get rid of most of the rain. The air dries out Friday.
Day Planner Plus: Thursday, July 17
Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Skies should clear up by the evening with highs in the low 80s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with lows in the 50s and low 60s across the area. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with drier air and cooler temps. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 81%
  • Dew point: 65°
  • Pressure: 29.81 in
  • Wind speed: 16 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:10 AM
  • Sunset: 09:06 PM

