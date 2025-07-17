Metro Detroit Weather: Stray showers with clearing skies

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Thursday, July 17

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Skies should clear up by the evening with highs in the low 80s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: A slight chance for more rain

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps with lows in the 50s and low 60s across the area. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with drier air and cooler temps. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend:

Mike Taylor Weekend Forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor