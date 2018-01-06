Metro Detroit Weather: Sub zero wind chills this morning

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 4:06AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Shiawassee
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 6 at 4:06AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Areal Flood Warning issued January 5 at 9:15PM EST expiring January 7 at 1:45PM EST in effect for: Saint Clair
Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 11:59AM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
(WXYZ) - A Wind Chill WARNING is in effect for Sanilac, Huron, and Tuscola counties until Noon. The rest of southeastern Michigan is under a Wind Chill ADVISORY until Noon today.
Once again wind chills drop to -15° to -25° overnight. Stay indoors when possible, avoid having exposed skin outside, and keep pets inside tonight.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Temperatures starting below 0° again with wind chills around -20°. Mostly clear. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: More sunshine, but still very cold with wind chills around 10 to 20 below. Highs: 8-12 / Winds: NW 5-10
Sunday: Another very cold morning, but afternoon temperatures rise back into the 20s. Snow showers possible during the day, but more widespread snow is expected at night. Sunday night will be milder; in the upper 20s. Snow totals will range between 1"-3".