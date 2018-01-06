Metro Detroit Weather: Sub zero wind chills this morning

This morning: Temperatures starting below 0° again with wind chills around -20°. Mostly clear. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: More sunshine, but still very cold with wind chills around 10 to 20 below. Highs: 8-12 / Winds: NW 5-10

Sunday: Another very cold morning, but afternoon temperatures rise back into the 20s. Snow showers possible during the day, but more widespread snow is expected at night. Sunday night will be milder; in the upper 20s. Snow totals will range between 1"-3".