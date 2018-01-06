Metro Detroit Weather: Sub zero wind chills this morning

Denise Isaac
6:39 AM, Jan 6, 2018
1 hour ago

Another frigid day!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - A Wind Chill WARNING is in effect for Sanilac, Huron, and Tuscola counties until Noon. The rest of southeastern Michigan is under a Wind Chill ADVISORY until Noon today.

Once again wind chills drop to -15° to -25° overnight.  Stay indoors when possible, avoid having exposed skin outside, and keep pets inside tonight.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Temperatures starting below 0° again with wind chills around -20°.  Mostly clear. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
 
Saturday: More sunshine, but still very cold with wind chills around 10 to 20 below. Highs: 8-12 / Winds: NW 5-10
 
Sunday: Another very cold morning, but afternoon temperatures rise back into the 20s. Snow showers possible during the day, but more widespread snow is expected at night.  Sunday night will be milder; in the upper 20s. Snow totals will range between 1"-3".
 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top