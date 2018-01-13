Metro Detroit Weather: Sub zero wind chills this morning, bundle up!

(WXYZ) - Partly cloudy to mostly sunny this morning with feels-like temperatures below zero. Highs are expected to be in the teens with the wind diminishing this afternoon, which will help wind chills stay in the single digits instead of below 0º.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Cold and breezy. Wind chills drop well below zero. Temps: 10-14° / Winds NW 10-25 mph
Saturday: Much colder with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper teens, but it will feel like it's 5° to 10° in the afternoon. Winds NW 10-20 mph - getting lighter late in the day.