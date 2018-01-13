Metro Detroit Weather: Sub zero wind chills this morning, bundle up!

Denise Isaac
6:57 AM, Jan 13, 2018

The cold is back

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Partly cloudy to mostly sunny this morning with feels-like temperatures below zero.  Highs are expected to be in the teens with the wind diminishing this afternoon, which will help wind chills stay in the single digits instead of below 0º.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Cold and breezy. Wind chills drop well below zero. Temps: 10-14° / Winds NW 10-25 mph
 
Saturday: Much colder with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper teens, but it will feel like it's 5° to 10° in the afternoon. Winds NW 10-20 mph - getting lighter late in the day.
 
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: 18-24 / Winds: SSW 5-10
 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top