Metro Detroit Weather: Sun returns today

Thursday brings a much more comfortable spring setup with a good batch of sunshine returning to Metro Detroit. Temperatures rebound nicely through the day, climbing from the upper 40s in the morning into the lower 60s by afternoon.

The warming trend continues into Friday with highs returning to around 70 degrees under partly sunny skies. By the weekend, temperatures surge well into the upper 70s and lower 80s as a warmer and more active weather pattern develops across the Great Lakes. While Saturday looks mainly warm with only a slight shower chance, scattered showers and thunderstorms become more possible Sunday into early next week. Monday currently appears to be the warmest day with highs potentially reaching the mid 80s before additional rain chances arrive Tuesday.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds S 10-15 mph.

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