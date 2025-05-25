Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny and mild Sunday

Today: Partly sunny with a sprinkle chance in the afternoon north of M59. A shower is possible in the thumb. in the afternoon. Warmer temps in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Just a few clouds with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. A few spots may touch 70°.

  • Humidity: 84%
  • Dew point: 41°
  • Pressure: 30.28 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: WNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:02 AM
  • Sunset: 08:58 PM

