Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny and mild Sunday

Today: Partly sunny with a sprinkle chance in the afternoon north of M59. A shower is possible in the thumb. in the afternoon. Warmer temps in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Just a few clouds with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NW 5 mph.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. A few spots may touch 70°.

