Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and warm for Memorial Day

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Just a few clouds with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: Light
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain arrives after midnight. Temps near 70°. Winds: E 10-20 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 54%
- Dew point: 44°
- Pressure: 30.32 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:01 AM
- Sunset: 08:59 PM