Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and warm for Memorial Day

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Just a few clouds with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain arrives after midnight. Temps near 70°. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

