Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny and warm start to the week

Mostly sunny skies continue today with highs climbing into the upper 70s, to near 80°! Temperatures slide slightly Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s, as clouds slowly increase throughout the day.

Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday as a cold front moves through during the afternoon. Spotty showers are likely, with some stronger wind gusts along the front. The day will be relatively warm ahead of the front, with highs climbing to near 70°. Colder air filters in behind the front dropping temperatures into the mid 50s Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Winds: WSW 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with a low of 49°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a high of 76°.

