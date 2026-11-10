Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny and warm today, trending cooler tomorrow

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clouds increase towards morning. Lows returning to the 30s. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance late in the day. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Winds: S 5 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 81%
- Dew point: 38°
- Pressure: 29.94 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: WSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:17 AM
- Sunset: 05:15 PM