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Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny and warm today, trending cooler tomorrow

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Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase towards morning. Lows returning to the 30s. Winds: Light.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance late in the day. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Winds: S 5 mph.

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Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 81%
  • Dew point: 38°
  • Pressure: 29.94 in
  • Wind speed: 6 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:17 AM
  • Sunset: 05:15 PM

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