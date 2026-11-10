Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny and warm today, trending cooler tomorrow

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase towards morning. Lows returning to the 30s. Winds: Light.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a rain chance late in the day. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Winds: S 5 mph.

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