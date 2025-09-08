Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny skies and warm temps this week

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s, near 70°. Winds: S 5 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds: W 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 92%
- Dew point: 44°
- Pressure: 30.33 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: N
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:05 AM
- Sunset: 07:54 PM