Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny skies and warm temps this week

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s, near 70°. Winds: S 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 92%
  • Dew point: 44°
  • Pressure: 30.33 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:05 AM
  • Sunset: 07:54 PM

