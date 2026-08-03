Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny skies to the start the week

It’s shaping up to be a beautiful summer day across Southeast Michigan. Sunshine will dominate from start to finish with comfortable humidity and a light north-northwest breeze around 5 to 10 mph. Morning temperatures in the mid-60s will warm quickly through the 70s before topping out around 82° in Detroit, with a few inland locations reaching the lower 80s while communities along Lake Huron stay in the mid-70s. It’s an excellent day to spend time outdoors.

Check out the full forecast in the video player below:

Metro Detroit Forecast: Sunny start to the week

Clear skies continue tonight with light winds allowing temperatures to cool comfortably into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most suburbs will wake up in the mid to upper 50s, while Detroit holds near 60°. A quiet, pleasant night is expected with no weather concerns.

Another picture-perfect summer day is on tap. Sunshine sticks around all day with temperatures climbing from the mid-60s in the morning into the lower 80s by afternoon. Humidity remains in check, making it feel comfortable despite the warm temperatures. If you’ve enjoyed today’s weather, Tuesday will be very similar.

The dry stretch continues through Tuesday before the pattern begins to change. Wednesday turns noticeably warmer with highs pushing the upper 80s, and while much of the day looks dry, clouds will gradually increase as the next storm system approaches. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive Thursday, with scattered storm chances lingering into Friday. By next weekend, temperatures remain seasonably warm in the mid-80s with only isolated shower or thunderstorm chances, so it won’t be a washout but you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: N/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and drying out. Lows in the mid 50s to near 60°. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor