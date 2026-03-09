Sunny skies continue into the workweek and so do the winds. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds remain breezy and out of the southwest 10-15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny, warm, and windy to start the workweek

A storm system moves in Tuesday and potentially bring another round of strong to severe thunderstorms. Clouds increase by Tuesday morning with a few light showers possible during the day. Thunderstorms develop to our west-southwest and race in our direction early Tuesday night. These storms could be severe. More rain and rounds of thunderstorms continue into Wednesday morning, which could also be strong to severe. Please have a plan in place to receive weather alerts and have a safe place to go.

Temperatures drop on the back side of the system bringing a chance for snow Wednesday night, with little to no accumulation expected.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Storms likely late. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

