Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine continues with warm temps

Sunshine continues through this week as high pressure controls our weather. Highs stay near 80° through Tuesday, before dropping into the low 70s midweek.
Metro Detroit Weather: More like June than late September!
Posted
and last updated

Sunshine continues this week as high pressure controls our weather. Highs stay near 80° through Tuesday, before dropping into the low 70s midweek.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and a few spots west in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: More like June than late September!

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 72%
  • Dew point: 50°
  • Pressure: 30.22 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:29 AM
  • Sunset: 07:15 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!