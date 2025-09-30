Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine continues with warm temps

Sunshine continues this week as high pressure controls our weather. Highs stay near 80° through Tuesday, before dropping into the low 70s midweek.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and a few spots west in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: More like June than late September!

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

