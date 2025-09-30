Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine continues with warm temps

Sunshine continues this week as high pressure controls our weather. Highs stay near 80° through Tuesday, before dropping into the low 70s midweek.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and a few spots west in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: More like June than late September!
Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 72%
- Dew point: 50°
- Pressure: 30.22 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:29 AM
- Sunset: 07:15 PM