Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine returns today

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 51°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: A quick warm up heading into the weekend

Tonight: Mostly clear with chilly temps in the low 30s with 33° in Detroit. Winds: Light.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s and 53° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5 mph.

