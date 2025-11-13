Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine returns today

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 51°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with chilly temps in the low 30s with 33° in Detroit. Winds: Light.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s and 53° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5 mph.

  • Humidity: 92%
  • Dew point: 28°
  • Pressure: 30.08 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: WSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:21 AM
  • Sunset: 05:12 PM

