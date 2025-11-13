Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine returns today

Today: Mostly sunny with highs near 51°. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: A quick warm up heading into the weekend
Tonight: Mostly clear with chilly temps in the low 30s with 33° in Detroit. Winds: Light.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s and 53° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 92%
- Dew point: 28°
- Pressure: 30.08 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: WSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:21 AM
- Sunset: 05:12 PM