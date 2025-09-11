Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine with highs near 80 today

Planning your Day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Thursday, Sept 11
Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: ENE 5 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Summer feel continues
Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s and just a few spots in the upper 40s. Winds: Light.
Friday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: SSE 5 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 88%
- Dew point: 50°
- Pressure: 30.22 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: NE
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:09 AM
- Sunset: 07:49 PM