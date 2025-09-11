Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine with highs near 80 today

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Summer feel continues
Day Planner Plus: Thursday, Sept 11
Day Planner Plus: Thursday, Sept 11

Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s and just a few spots in the upper 40s. Winds: Light.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 88%
  • Dew point: 50°
  • Pressure: 30.22 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: NE
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:09 AM
  • Sunset: 07:49 PM

