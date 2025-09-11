Metro Detroit Weather: Sunshine with highs near 80 today

Planning your Day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Thursday, Sept 11

Today: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: ENE 5 mph.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Summer feel continues

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s and just a few spots in the upper 40s. Winds: Light.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: SSE 5 mph.

