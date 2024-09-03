Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Temperatures on the way back up

High pressure will keep Metro Detroit dry through Thursday, with temperatures creeping back into the low to mid 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain returns Friday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop behind the front with highs into the upper 60s this weekend. A few showers may linger into Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50°. Winds: Light.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

