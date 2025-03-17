Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: The chill returns today

Metro Detroit Weather: Temperatures back to average to start the workweek
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NW/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Warming up again with temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 65%
  • Dew point: 18°
  • Pressure: 30.16 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:41 AM
  • Sunset: 07:42 PM

Scripps National Desk