Metro Detroit Weather: The chill returns today

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NW/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Warming up again with temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

