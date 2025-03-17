Metro Detroit Weather: The chill returns today

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: NW/SE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Warming up again with temps in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 65%
- Dew point: 18°
- Pressure: 30.16 in
- Wind speed: 7 mph
- Wind direction: N
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:41 AM
- Sunset: 07:42 PM