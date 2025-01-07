Metro Detroit Weather: The cold continues with A.M. snow showers

Today: Partly sunny with clouds returning late with highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds decrease with lows in the mid teens flurries hang around in Metro Detroit and some snow showers could be in the area. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with some snow possible toward evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Brighter skies with a cold start. Highs will reach the mid to low 20s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

