Metro Detroit Weather: The cold continues with A.M. snow showers

Today: Partly sunny with clouds returning late with highs in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Clouds decrease with lows in the mid teens flurries hang around in Metro Detroit and some snow showers could be in the area. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Clouds increase with some snow possible toward evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Brighter skies with a cold start. Highs will reach the mid to low 20s.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn