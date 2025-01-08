Metro Detroit Weather: The cold continues with snow possible Friday

Today: Cloudy with some light lake effect snow showers possible. Highs in low to mid 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds clearing out. Lows in the low teens and single digits. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny after a very cold start with single digit lows and wind chills near or below zero in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds: Light.

Some light lake effect snow showers are possible Wednesday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs peak in the low to mid 20s.

Clearing skies Wednesday night will lead to our coldest morning of the week Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the single digits to near 10°. Wind chills will be near 0° or a little below. The clear skies will lead to plenty of sunshine Thursday, helping temperatures climb back into the mid 20s by the afternoon.

Our next best chance for a few inches of snow will be Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. As of right now 1"-2" of snow is possible across southeast Michigan, with the best chances south of M-59.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn