Metro Detroit Weather: The coldest day of the week

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with a few peeks of sunshine. Snow showers and flurries are still possible with a cold wind - leading to wind chills in the teens and single digits.

High temperatures climb into the low 40s by the end of the week with rain possible.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, especially in the morning. Highs near 30° with the highest wind chills near 15°-20°. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few snow showers possible and lows in the 20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s. Winds: WSW 15 G25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

