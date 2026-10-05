Metro Detroit Weather: The cool sunshine continues

Monday brings plenty of sunshine to Metro Detroit, with temperatures starting in the low 50s for the morning commute and climbing into the low 60s this afternoon. Expect dry weather for both the trip to school and the ride home, though a light jacket will come in handy early.

Highs today will range from around 60 degrees in Howell, Pontiac and the Thumb to 64 in Detroit and 65 in Monroe and Adrian. Northwest winds of 10–15 mph will add a cool breeze, with temperatures staying a few degrees below Detroit’s average high of 67.

Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight. Detroit will fall to around 42 degrees, while many outlying communities settle into the 30s. Patchy frost is possible, especially in colder inland locations such as Lapeer, where temperatures could dip into the low 30s. Cover sensitive outdoor plants or bring them inside before bed.

Tuesday starts chilly, with temperatures in the low 40s around Detroit during the morning commute. Sunshine will help readings rebound into the upper 50s by noon and the mid-60s during the afternoon. Dry weather continues throughout the day.

A warmer stretch arrives Wednesday, with highs reaching around 75 degrees and a slight chance of a late-day shower. Thursday and Friday bring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs near 70. The weekend looks mostly dry, with temperatures reaching 68 on Saturday before warming to 73 on Sunday.

Today: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

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