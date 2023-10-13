Metro Detroit Weather: The rain returns today

A few sprinkles are possible until Friday evening. Then widespread steady rain will take over with most areas getting a half inch to an inch by Saturday evening.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible until the evening. Then the rain will become widespread. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Heavy rain moves in with lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE 10 - 20 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with temps in the mid 50s. Heaviest rain will be in the morning through midday. Winds: NE 15-25 mph.

Sunday: A cool and breezy day with a slight rain chance. The day will start in the mid 40s for the marathon runners and highs will end up in the low to mid 50s again. Winds: N 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

