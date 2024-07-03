Metro Detroit Weather: The Summer heat returns

Today will be warm and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points near 70°. A weak cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms from midday to the early evening. A storm or two may be strong to severe.

Fourth of July is looking fairly good this years. We'll have plenty of high clouds as a storm edges in to our south. A few showers are possible, mainly after 8 p.m. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and climb into the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Rain and storm chances continue Friday with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers will linger Saturday, but Sunday will be dry. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s both days.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a a few showers and t-storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Thursday, 4th of July: Partly sunny with a shower chance late. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

