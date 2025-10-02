Metro Detroit Weather: The Summer weather continues

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Thursday, October 2

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a temp around 74° in Detroit. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Partly sunny with highs in the 70s

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with high clouds and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and 52° in Detroit. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, including 83° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

