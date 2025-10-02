Metro Detroit Weather: The Summer weather continues

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Thursday, October 2
Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a temp around 74° in Detroit. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.
See the full forecast in the video below
Metro Detroit Weather: Partly sunny with highs in the 70s
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with high clouds and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and 52° in Detroit. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, including 83° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 73%
- Dew point: 43°
- Pressure: 30.34 in
- Wind speed: 5 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:31 AM
- Sunset: 07:12 PM