Metro Detroit Weather: The Summer weather continues

Day Planner Plus: Thursday, October 2
Posted
and last updated

Day Planner Plus: Thursday, October 2

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a temp around 74° in Detroit. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with high clouds and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and 52° in Detroit. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s, including 83° in Detroit. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 73%
  • Dew point: 43°
  • Pressure: 30.34 in
  • Wind speed: 5 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:31 AM
  • Sunset: 07:12 PM

