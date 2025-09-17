Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: The warm weather continues

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny with a highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: E 5mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Calm.

THURSDAY: The warmest day of this Summer like stretch. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a slight chance of rain by the afternoon.

  • Humidity: 87%
  • Dew point: 54°
  • Pressure: 30.13 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:15 AM
  • Sunset: 07:38 PM

