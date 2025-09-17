Metro Detroit Weather: The warm weather continues

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny with a highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: E 5mph.

The full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Pleasant weather, but a possible stray shower for Tigers game

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Calm.

THURSDAY: The warmest day of this Summer like stretch. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a slight chance of rain by the afternoon.

