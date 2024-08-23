Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: The warming trend begins

Temperatures heat up this weekend across metro Detroit and we'll be in the upper 80s by Monday with rising humidity. There will be a chance for a stray storm on Sunday.
High pressure has taken control and will continue to bring dry weather across Metro Detroit through the weekend. The high starts to move to the southeast today. This will push in warm, moist air, into the weekend. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with dew points near 70°. The next slight rain chance will come on Tuesday as a cold front moves through.

Today: Partly sunny with highs around 80°. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s Winds: Light.

Saturday: Partial sun with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: The humidity spikes, which could leave to a slight chance of rain or a storm. High reach the upper 80s.

