Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: The warming trend continues

We will stay dry through Friday with temperatures increasing into the weekend. Friday night will be the next rain chance and those chances will be around this weekend. There could be a little thunder.
Posted
and last updated

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: Light.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: Light.

See more about your weather forecast in our Weather Planner Plus video below

Metro Detroit Weather: The warming trend continuesWe will stay dry through Friday with temperatures increasing into the weekend. Friday night, rain chances increase as we head into the weekend.

Friday: Partly sunny and getting warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

The Weekend:

Weekend Forecast Two - Mike.png
Weekend Forecast

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 70%
  • Dew point: 21°
  • Pressure: 29.97 in
  • Wind speed: 2 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:48 AM
  • Sunset: 07:37 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk