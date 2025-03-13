Metro Detroit Weather: The warming trend continues

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: Light.
Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: Light.
Metro Detroit Weather: The warming trend continuesWe will stay dry through Friday with temperatures increasing into the weekend. Friday night, rain chances increase as we head into the weekend.
Friday: Partly sunny and getting warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
The Weekend:
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 70%
- Dew point: 21°
- Pressure: 29.97 in
- Wind speed: 2 mph
- Wind direction: E
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:48 AM
- Sunset: 07:37 PM