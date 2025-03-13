Metro Detroit Weather: The warming trend continues

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: Light.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: Light.

See more about your weather forecast in our Weather Planner Plus video below

Metro Detroit Weather: The warming trend continuesWe will stay dry through Friday with temperatures increasing into the weekend. Friday night, rain chances increase as we head into the weekend.

Friday: Partly sunny and getting warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

The Weekend:

Mike Taylor Weekend Forecast

