Metro Detroit Weather: The windy warm up continues

We set a new record high yesterday in Detroit of 79° and we're going for it again today.

High clouds increase today with highs peaking in the upper 70s to around 80°. The record high temperature of 76° is in jeopardy with a forecast high of 80° in Detroit.

A cold front arrives Thursday late bringing rain showers by the late morning and into the afternoon. Showers could linger for the trick-or-treaters heading out in the evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s and it will be windy for trick-or-treating.

It will be a chillier as we head into the weekend with highs back in the mid 50s.

Today: Partly sunny with a record high of 80°. Winds: SW 20- 35 mph.

Tonight: Breezy and very warm for October with lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: SW 15- 30 mph.

Thursday: Rain is expected with a storm possible in the afternoon. It hopefully decreases in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 20- 40 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

