Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking Halloween rain & storms

Another warm and windy day ahead with temps well into the 70s for Halloween. The record is 79° set back in 1950. I don't think we'll reach the record today so the winds are the bigger story. Gusts could reach the 40s from time to time and there's a Wind Advisory in effect for Sanilac County until 2am.
Posted
and last updated

Another warm and windy day ahead with temps well into the 70s for Halloween. The record is 79° set back in 1950. I don't think we'll reach the record today so the winds are the bigger story. Gusts could reach the 40s from time to time and there's a Wind Advisory in effect for Sanilac County until 2am.

Rain & storms close in around 1 pm west of Detroit and won't clear the area until 6 pm. Some storms could be strong and gusty given the wind field.

It will be a chillier as we head into the weekend with highs back in the mid 50s.

Today: Rain is expected with a storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s and falling later in the evening. Winds: SW 20- 40 mph.

Tonight: Breezy with falling temps with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: SW 15- 30 mph.

Friday: Clouds early and then more sun in the afternoon. It will be much colder with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

The Weekend:

Weekend Forecast Two - Mike.png
Weekend Forecast

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk