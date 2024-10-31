Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking Halloween rain & storms

Another warm and windy day ahead with temps well into the 70s for Halloween. The record is 79° set back in 1950. I don't think we'll reach the record today so the winds are the bigger story. Gusts could reach the 40s from time to time and there's a Wind Advisory in effect for Sanilac County until 2am.

Rain & storms close in around 1 pm west of Detroit and won't clear the area until 6 pm. Some storms could be strong and gusty given the wind field.

It will be a chillier as we head into the weekend with highs back in the mid 50s.

Today: Rain is expected with a storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s and falling later in the evening. Winds: SW 20- 40 mph.

Tonight: Breezy with falling temps with lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: SW 15- 30 mph.

Friday: Clouds early and then more sun in the afternoon. It will be much colder with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

The Weekend:

Mike Taylor Weekend Forecast

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn