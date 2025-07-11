Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking heat and a severe storm threat

Today: Partly sunny with a storm chance in the morning & afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with rising humidity lows in the mid to low 60s. Winds: Light

Saturday: Warming up to the 90s again with storms possible again in the morning and afternoon - some could be severe. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Not as hot or humid with a slight storm chance. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5 - 10 mph

  • Humidity: 98%
  • Dew point: 66°
  • Pressure: 29.93 in
  • Wind speed: 1 mph
  • Wind direction: NNW
  • Visibility: 8.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:06 AM
  • Sunset: 09:10 PM

