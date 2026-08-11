Strong storms moving out of the great Chicago Area will continue to push east Tuesday afternoon and evening. This storms will mainly move through northern Indiana and Ohio, but potentially cross into southeast Michigan. Severe weather is possible with damaging wind gusts near 60 mph and heavy rainfall leading to flooding being the biggest concerns. The best chance for storms will be south of I-94 between 3-7 p.m.

Areas north of I-94 can expect some rainfall and an isolated thunderstorm, but there is also a better chance that most areas will stay dry. High temperatures peak in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Check out the forecast in the video player below:

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking more rain and storms

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday, before another chance of storms in the afternoon/evening. Coverage will not be widespread, but the entire area has a better chance this time. Temperatures climb into the mid 80s by the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday look mainly dry with highs in the lower to middle 80s. The weekend brings another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, although neither day looks like a washout from this forecast. Saturday is cooler near 79° with about a 20% rain chance, followed by a warmer Sunday near 83° with roughly a 30% chance. Drier weather returns Monday with a high near 80°.

Today: Strong to severe storms possible south. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds: Variable 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Winds: Light

Wednesday: A chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

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