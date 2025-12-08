Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking more snow on the way

Today stays cold and mostly quiet, with plenty of clouds and highs in the upper 20s, setting the stage for what follows. By Tuesday, attention turns to a developing winter system that brings Metro Detroit a solid chance for snow, especially during the morning and midday.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Cold start to the workweek, more snow Tuesday

While this doesn’t look like a major storm at this point, accumulating snow is possible and that could mean slick roads and slower travel. Another system will be on the heels of Tuesday's snow, that will linger into Wednesday morning before gradually tapering off by the late afternoon - with the rest of the day staying chilly and mostly cloudy. Overall, it’s an unsettled, wintry stretch where snow chances peak Tuesday into Wednesday and temperatures stay firmly in Winter mode.

Focusing on just the snow on Tuesday, models primarily show a chance for light snow - roughly a coating or an inch — as clouds build and the atmosphere stays cold enough for flakes. Wednesday’s forecast adds a bit more uncertainty: we could get snow or a rain-snow mix depending on temps and timing, which limits how much actually sticks. There's also a brief window for ICE to mix in as well.

Mike Taylor Snow Forecast Tuesday

All told: we’re not looking at a major storm, but a series of modest snow chances — enough to warrant watching the forecast closely and maybe planning for slick roads or light accumulation for your commutes midweek. If the system on Wednesday stays cold enough, snow accumulations could "surprise" on the higher end.

Mike Taylor Snow, Ice and rain

There are growing signs that Detroit is heading into a colder pattern later this week. Forecast trends show arctic air settling back into the Great Lakes, keeping daytime highs mostly in the 20s and pushing overnight lows down into the teens, with wind chills making it feel even colder at times. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream constant snow, but it does lock in cold enough air that any snow or flurries that do occur will stick around longer. December's start is shaping up to be a true mid-winter pattern — colder than normal, more persistent cold, and a backdrop that keeps snow chances alive even with weaker systems.

Mike Taylor More Arctic Air

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few round of sunshine and highs near 26. Winds: Light

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 15. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Snow returns to the area in the morning, which could make the roads slick. 1" - 2" of snow is possible. Highs reach the low 30s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph

Wednesday: A wintry mix of snow, ice & rain is possible. Highs will eventually climb into the upper 30s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

