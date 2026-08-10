An isolated storm or two could pop up this evening. That is possible anywhere. Overnight the rain and storm chances are mainly south of I-94. More storms are expected Tuesday late in the day.

Strong to severe storms are possible again tonight, mainly after sunset through the early morning Tuesday. The coverage may be very sparse at first and then increase overnight. The biggest threat will be south of I-94. Damaging wind gusts near 60 mph and heavy rainfall leading to flooding are the biggest concerns. Have ways to be awakened in case severe storms move through your area.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Severe storms possible tonight and Tuesday

Strong to severe storms are possible again late Tuesday afternoon and through the evening. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain fall are the two biggest concerns again. A few more showers and storms continue into Wednesday, before partly sunny skies return for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through the entire week, with lows near 70° early and falling into the low to mid 60s by the end.

This Evening: Warm sun with an isolated storm possible. Temps in the low to mid 80s. Winds: W 5 mph.

Tonight: Strong to severe storms possible. The best chance will be south of I-94. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Strong to severe storms possible late in the day and through the evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: Variable 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and some storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

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