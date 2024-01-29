Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking our next chance of snow

Flood Warnings continue for the Huron River at Hamburg and the River Raisin at Monroe City.

A quick moving system will bring the chance for rain, sleet, and snow Tuesday. Latest models show a good chance for a narrow band of steadier snow that could bring up to 2" of sleet/snow across portions of Metro Detroit. Most of us will likely see little to no accumulation, but prepare for slippery driving conditions in the morning as well as the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Quieter weather returns Wednesday, but cloudy skies hang around. High temperatures climb into the low 40s Wednesday and Thursday. After a chance for a few rain/snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning, the forecast is looking sunnier and chillier into next weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s, near 40°. Winds: NW/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A wintry mix with snow returns with lows near 31°. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Wintry mix in the morning with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SE 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn