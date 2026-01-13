Clouds gradually increase this morning with low temperatures in the upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the mid teens in the morning with a southwest wind 15-25 mph.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking rain and colder temps

Temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s across Metro Detroit today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers, maybe a little freezing rain, and snow showers north of I-94 in the morning through midday. We'll be dry Tuesday evening before showers pick back up overnight. The first showers will be a mix or rain and snow, before colder air moves in by sunrise Wednesday. Shower chances continue Wednesday as snow, with snowfall up to 1". Higher amounts of 2-3" are possible near Lake Huron as lake effect snow showers continue through Wednesday night.

Colder air pushes in behind two cold fronts dropping highs in the teens and 20s and lows into the single digits and teens Thursday. Through next weekend temperatures will be below average with several snow chances through early next week.

Today: Showers early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will reach 43 before falling tonight. There's a quick chance of rain possible later this morning thru early afternoon. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph,

Tonight: Cloudy skies with low temps near 35, but they'll continue to fall during the morning. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Snow showers possible in the morning with falling temps during the day. Afternoon temps will be in the 20s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

